Flintshire Council owned farm fetches just short of £1m at auction

Flintshire County Council is nearly £1m better off after selling a 72-acre farm holding in Bagillt.

The sale comes as part of the authorities program of property rationalisation across the county.

Cefn Farm an existing dairy holding, with stunning views over the River Dee Estuary and surrounding countryside was sold at a Public Auction recently.

The smallholding comprises a detached four-bedroom farmhouse with a mix of traditional brick and steel framed outbuildings, along with 26.7 acres of farmland (lot 1), plus a further 46.3 acres of land (lot 2).

Lot 1 was sold for £475,000, with Lot 2 fetching £416,000 – £141,000 over the asking price.

Property consultants Bruton Knowles sold the property on behalf of Flintshire County Council.

Gareth Lay, associate and head of Bruton Knowles’ Shrewsbury office, said:

“This was a rare opportunity to acquire a manageable smallholding in a desirable rural location.

“The price achieved at auction reflects the current high level of demand we are seeing for farm properties, particularly those with 50 or more acres of land. The fact that the land was sold for £141,000 above the asking price also demonstrates the land market is still very strong.”