Flintshire Bridge has been closed due to strong winds.

According to INRIX the travel website the bridge was closed at 8.20am – an update states:

“Bridge closed due to strong winds on A548 Flintshire Bridge from Shotton Steel Works Turn Off to B5129 Kelsterton Road (Connah’S Quay Turn Off).”

A Met Office yellow weather warning has come into force in Flintshire since Friday evening.

Storm Hannah has brought a heavy band of rain, gales and wind to the region.

The Met Office said:

“An area of low pressure – named Storm Hannah by Met Éireann, the Irish Met Service – will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Britain and Ireland during Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow National Severe Weather Warning for strong winds across Wales and southern England and a yellow warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland.

What is the criteria the council uses when it decides to close the bridge?

Flintshire County Council (FCC) receive daily weather forecasts for the following three days via e-mail.

Forecasts are reviewed daily by a Duty Officer to anticipate any likely restrictions and resources required to implement a bridge closure or lane closures.

When wind gusts are forecast over 50 mph within the next 24 hours the Duty Officer will ring their weather service provider and seek advice from a forecaster of the risk of high winds.

Based on the advice of the forecaster the Duty Officer will decide on any necessary restriction will need to be put in place

The council says experience has shown that a planned closure based on forecasts is preferable to waiting until wind speeds increase and reacting to them at short notice.

“If a closure is planned, due to a forecast advice from weather service provider, the council press office should be informed immediately so they can list the closure on the council web site and inform local radio stations in advance of the closure.” The council says.

In exceptional circumstances a down-wind lane closure can be implemented to allow the bridge to remain open for wind speeds above 55 mph.

Generally this method of restriction would only be considered when there is advance notice of anticipated high wind speeds over a prolonged period.

A down-wind lane closure provides an empty lane in the event that a vehicle is blown off course or blown over, in addition traffic speed is generally reduced.

For down-wind lane closures there will be a slow lane closure on one carriageway and a fast lane closure on the other.

If a full closure is decided upon, the duty officer will arrange for warning and diversion signs to be deployed and for the

bridge to be close.

The police will inform the media and other emergency services of the closure.

If a lane closure is decided upon the Duty Officer will arrange this and inform FCC Street works Section and the Police.

Should no immediate action is required, the situation will be monitored by the Duty Officer until the risk of high winds has receded.

If a restriction/closure is implemented the Duty Officer will monitor the situation and contact the Police to keep them informed of the anticipated re-opening time.

When the weather improves the Duty Officer will decide on a time for the removal of any restriction.