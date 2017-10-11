Flintshire based search and rescue team called into action to assist 3 men stuck on a quarry face

It’s been a busy time for Mold based NEWSAR, the North East Wales Search and Rescue Team following a number of rescue missions in past few days.

The team were called into action this evening, Wednesday October 11 by North Wales Police following reports three men were stuck on a disused quarry face near Dyserth in Denbighshire.

Due to the heavily fractured rock above their location, the NEWSAR team decided the safest way to extract the three men was to have them winched from the site by helicopter.

One NEWSAR team member was able to reach the men and secure the group until a Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter arrived from Caernarfon.

The men were then winched from the quarry face, along with a NEWSAR team member.

A spokesperson for NEWSAR said;

“Quarries, whether disused or in use, are extremely dangerous.

The rock is heavily fractured from the blasting and can fall at any time.

Our advice is not to enter quarries that are fenced off and clearly signed as private land.

NEWSAR had recently completed pre-planning work with the quarry owner which was very useful in responding to this incident.

This advice does not of course apply to recognised climbing quarries in our area.”

The three stuck males were met by North Wales Police Officers as they were dropped off by the helicopter.

On Tuesday evening the team along with a Flint-based Coastguard Rescue Team and the Hawarden based police helicopter joined a multi-agency search for a missing person around the Rhyl Promenade area.

A SARDA Wales search and rescue dog and a lifeboat from RNLI Rhyl were also involved in the search.