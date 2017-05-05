Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat race to rescue boy stuck on a sandbank with rising tide.

Volunteer rescue teams were called into action on Thursday afternoon following reports a young boy was trapped on a sandbank with an incoming tide.

Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre received an alert just before 5.30pm on Thursday.

The Flint-based Coastguard rescue team were paged and raced to the scene near Greenfield Dock where they quickly located the boy, the team prepared to carry out a “snatch rescue”.

With an incoming tide, the Flint Lifeboat also launched with the crew quickly making their way to the stranded boy.

The casualty was taken on board the lifeboat and returned to shore where he was assessed by waiting members of the Coastguard team.

An ambulance was called as a precaution as the boy was wet and cold.