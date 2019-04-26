News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard called reports of a person stuck in mud near Handbridge

Published: Friday, Apr 26th, 2019
Share:

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint were scrambled on Thursday evening to assist emergency services in Chester following reports of a person stuck in mud near Handbridge.

The team were called along with colleagues from Wirral Coastguard at 7.20pm.

The stranded person was however “recovered safe and well” by Cheshire Fire and Rescue service and police just as the coastguard teams were about to set off and were subsequently stood down. 

Flint Coastguard spokesman Jay Richards said:

“We were called along with Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team to assist Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Police following reports of a person stuck in mud near Handbridge in Chester.

As we were departing the Station a stand down message was received stating our assistance was no longer required the person had been recovered safe and well.”

 
 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Two people injured as explosions rock Tata steelworks in Port Talbot

Grand designs for derelict buildings: Can empty properties solve the housing crisis in Wales?

Flintshire sees 14% rise in people accessing emergency food supplies in past 24 months

Plans to extend caravan park near Holywell look set for approval despite objections

Have you seen Lee? He has been reported missing from the Mancot area

Concerns potential creation of 145 new homes in Bretton could change area’s identity

Plans to transform derelict Holywell pub into apartments given the go ahead

Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked with ‘bladed weapon’ outside Blacon pub

Teenager explains why you should know how the emergency SOS works on your phone after Wrexham sex attack


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn