Five-year-old superhero set to walk up Moel Famau to raise money for the NSPCC

A five-year-old superhero is set to climb to the highest point in Flintshire to raise money for the NSPCC in a challenge with his family and friends.

Leo Richardson loves dressing up as superheroes and is walking to the summit of Moel Famau on Saturday 12 June to support the child protection charity’s annual Childhood Day – a fundraising event celebrating the importance of play in childhood.

Leo, who lives in Rhyl, says: “I love dressing up as superheroes and I also love climbing. When my great auntie Rachel asked if I would like to climb a mountain and help raise money for the NSPCC I got straight to work with my training.”

Leo’s initial fundraising target was £200, but within days of setting up a JustGiving page he has raised well over £300. It includes a generous contribution from Louise McCabe-Allen, owner of the Beach House Fun Club nursery he attends, who wanted to support him.

Rachel Walker is a volunteer engagement officer for the NSPCC and Leo’s great auntie. She is joining him in the 1,821-foot climb this weekend and says his contribution towards Childhood Day are hugely appreciated.

Rachel says: “I’m so proud of Leo for pulling on his walking boots and superhero outfit to take on this challenge. He’s still deciding who to dress as for the trek, but he’s already smashed his fundraising total which will go a long way towards helping the NSPCC support children when they need us most.”

Leo adds: “I would love to raise lots of money for the NSPCC as they help children that maybe aren’t as lucky as me. I’ll be walking with my mummy – her name is Chloe, my great auntie Rachel and lots of other people, but I think I’ll be the fastest. I might even have to carry people if they are too slow!”

Rachel says the fundraising event is for everyone: “What Leo’s doing is fantastic, but you don’t have to be a superhero to take part in Childhood Day. Anyone can set up a sponsored football match, board game tournament, online gaming session, or even a family quiz to help the NSPCC.

“We know that getting exercise, like playing, is a huge benefit to our mental and emotional wellbeing, and that’s what Childhood Day is all about – encouraging families across the UK to take part in any kind of sponsored play, have a great time and raise money to help children and young people across the country.”

After a year in which Childline delivered almost 90,000 counselling sessions to children and young people across the UK about mental wellbeing and abuse alone, Childhood Day is a chance for people to play their part by playing, whilst raising money to help keep all children across Wales safe.

For more information on how to get involved in Childhood Day, visit the NSPCC’s website and download a fundraising pack.

To find out more about Leo’s trek and to share your support, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/leotakesonmoelfamau.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.