First Minister set to confirm 5 mile ‘stay local’ travel requirement will be lifted on Monday

102 days after they were first introduced, First minister Mark Drakeford will confirm later today that coronavirus travel restrictions in Wales will be lifted on Monday.

The current stay local restrictions and guidance asking people not to go more than five miles from home will be eased allowing travel into and around Wales.

Mark Drakeford will also confirm changes to the regulations enabling families to be reunited once again.

From Monday, people from two separate households will be able to join together to form one exclusive extended household.





In his press conference this afternoon, the First Minister is expected to say that, “while some restrictions are being eased in Wales, everyone needs to continue to maintain social distancing and respect the places and communities they visit.”

