Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Jul 2020

Updated: Thu 2nd Jul

First Minister set to confirm 5 mile ‘stay local’ travel requirement will be lifted on Monday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

102 days after they were first introduced, First minister Mark Drakeford will confirm later today that coronavirus travel restrictions in Wales will be lifted on Monday.

The current stay local restrictions and guidance asking people not to go more than five miles from home will be eased allowing travel into and around Wales.

Mark Drakeford will also confirm changes to the regulations enabling families to be reunited once again.

From Monday, people from two separate households will be able to join together to form one exclusive extended household.


In his press conference this afternoon, the First Minister is expected to say that, “while some restrictions are being eased in Wales, everyone needs to continue to maintain social distancing and respect the places and communities they visit.”

Families in Wales told they can reunite under new lockdown rules



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Senior North Wales doctor tells how coronavirus prevented him seeing his dying father

Wrexham

Nearly half of all adults in Wales concerned about children catching coronavirus in school

News

Scale of Airbus Broughton job cuts mean Prime Minister must act now to defend UK workers warns union

News

North Wales Police key role in Operation Venetic – The UK’s biggest ever law enforcement operation

News

Flintshire council pledges to take ‘soft approach’ with tenants falling behind on rent during coronavirus pandemic

News

Timetable for first stages of re-opening Wales’ hospitality and tourism sector revealed

News

Airbus confirms bulk of UK jobs at risk will be from its Broughton site

News

Deeside based Michelin-star pizza man makes lockdown switch to home delivery

News

Survey data will help shape Covid-19 business resurgence in North Wales

News





Read 671,183 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn