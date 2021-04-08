Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Apr 2021

Updated: Thu 8th Apr

Firefighters tackling blaze at an industrial site close to Sealand Road in Chester

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at an industrial site close to Sealand Road in Chester.

Four fire engines are at the scene of the blaze on Jupiter Drive.

Residents living nearby are advised to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said:


“Firefighters attended to a fire at an industrial site on Jupiter Drive.”

“On arrival crews used a thermal imaging camera and established the fire involved overhead ducting.”

“Wearing two breathing apparatus, a hose reel and covering jets were used to put out the flames.”

“Those at the site have been evacuated as a precaution and residents living nearby are advised to close windows and doors.”



