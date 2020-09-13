Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 13th Sep 2020

Face coverings become mandatory in indoor public places across Wales from Monday – What about gyms?

Face coverings will become mandatory in indoor public places across Wales from Monday as rules are tightened to prevent a further rise of coronavirus cases.

First minister Mark Drakeford said the new measures announced on Friday “are to prevent a new coronavirus crisis in Wales, not respond to one.”

The Welsh Government has issued guidance on the new face covering rule in relation to gyms and leisure centres.

They have stated that face coverings will be compulsory in gyms though they won’t need to be worn during strenuous exercise


People will need to wear a face coverings when they go to gyms and leisure centres and will need to keep it on “depending on what you are doing.”

“If you are preparing to exercise, changing or undertaking any activity that isn’t strenuous, especially when in close contact with other people, you will need to wear a face covering.” The guidance states.

However, the Welsh Government said the “World Health Organisation advises against wearing a face covering when exercising as sweat can make a face covering become wet more quickly, making it difficult to breathe and promoting the growth of microorganisms.”

“It advises the important preventative measure during exercise is to maintain physical distance from others.”

As part of the measures the operator of the gym or leisure centre will need to put in place to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus, they will need to consider when wearing a face covering would not be appropriate and what mitigating action may be needed.

“They will be expected to give you further information about the systems put in place and what you will be expected to do.” The Welsh Government has said.

https://gov.wales/face-coverings-guidance-public#section-43642

 



