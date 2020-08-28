Extended holiday season needed in Wales to boost tourism businesses, says survey

The findings of a Welsh Government survey published this week show an extended period of staycations is needed through the autumn to boost business.

The Wales Tourism Business COVID-19 Barometer looks at how the tourism industry is performing and how the coronavirus is impacting on businesses.

Researchers identified that although Wales has had a busy few weeks in welcoming guests, the holiday season needs to continue longer to boost the economy.

It is based on 801 phone interviews with tourism business owners and managers between 27th July and 6th August.





The barometer results indicate that 78% of businesses are open with just over half of those operating at full capacity.

It shows 11% of firms have had more customers than they normally would at this time of year since reopening, and 45% have had the same level.

However, 44% have had fewer customers than usual. The report said this has more to do with limited capacity to allow social distancing and keep people safe than demand from customers.

Ahead of the bank holiday, Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism Dafydd Elis-Thomas has reinforced the need for visitors, businesses and communities to work together to keep Wales safe.

He said: “Only by us all doing our part and taking personal responsibility for our actions can we continue to tackle coronavirus.

“For individuals, this means keeping a two metre distance from others, washing our hands often and wearing a face covering on public transport.

“For businesses this means taking action to protect customers, including operating safe workplaces and social distancing measures, practising rigorous hygiene and taking customer contact details so that the NHS contact tracing service can reach them in the event of an outbreak.

“We want everyone in Wales to feel that can enjoy the bank holiday – in a safe way.”

Some areas of Wales remain very busy and people are encouraged to plan their visit, be prepared to change plans if places are too crowded and respect the landscape and local communities by not littering, fly-camping and parking illegally.

Visit Wales has also launched a campaign encouraging visitors to sign their pledge to promise to help care and protect the people and places they visit.

Lord Elis-Thomas added: “Although we’re approaching the last of the summer bank holidays, Wales also has so much to offer in the autumn – and planning days out and discovering, in a responsible manner, what’s on our doorstep will help to extend the season and support Wales’ visitor economy.”