Expect travel disruption through Flint from Monday as up to 8 weeks of road repairs get underway

Flintshire Council is warning motorists to expect travel disruption from Monday as up to eight weeks of road repairs on the A548 in Flint get underway.

A temporary one way restriction will be put in place to prohibit vehicles from travelling towards Oakenholt from Flint, from its junction with Church Street.

The one way restriction which will be in place for the duration of the works is to “ensure the safety of highway users and the workforce engaged in carrying out this operation.”

Traffic will be diverted via the A5119, A55(T) and A494(T) with a secondary diversion route (one way system) for local traffic via Chapel Street and Prince of Wales Avenue.

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas (pictured above), said:

“Despite the current financial restraints, we are pleased to have secured funding for this important and necessary improvement to our road network which demonstrates the importance of a well maintained highway network to this Council.

“The Council and the contractor carrying out the work, Alun Griffiths Ltd, apologise in advance for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.

The work has been timed to avoid the main holiday period and the pre-Christmas peaks in traffic, however, I am aware that it will cause local inconvenience during the period when the work is being undertaken.

That said, it is essential that we carry out this work and the contractor will be working seven days a week to ensure the scheme is completed as quickly as possible.’’