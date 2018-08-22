News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

European Gold for Deeside AAC athlete Sabrina Fortune

Published: Wednesday, Aug 22nd, 2018
Deeside AAC athlete Sabrina Fortune has won gold in the women’s F20 shot put at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

It’s the first major title for the 21 year old from Mold who smashed the championship record with a throw of 13.30m.

Talking to the BBC afterwards a delighted Sabrina said:

“It’s amazing, i can’t believe it, i never thought when i started i would actually get a European medal ever.”

Sabrina, who won bronze at the Paralympics in 2016, said she had learnt from experiences such as Rio:

“You learn from the ups and downs, every wall that gets put in front of you, you either go around or you climb it, you always learn from everything and even if it doesn’t go right it can right another time.”

“Once i knew i put out a good one (shot) at the start i was so relaxed, i was singing to the songs and dancing.

“It’s been an amazing time with my family here, to actually see the gold medal experience and do it.

I’m going to cry (on the podium) i don’t think i’ll be able to keep a straight face, its a first (gold) medal, you can hear your national anthem, and that’s the proudest moment i’ll ever have.”

Feature Image: ParalympicsGB

