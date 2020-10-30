Empty properties could be used to address ‘significant increase’ in demand for emergency housing in

Empty properties could be used to address a sharp rise in emergency accommodation requests in Flintshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

A report by Flintshire Council shows there has been a “significant increase” in those who need emergency housing, jumping from 11 at the start of the crisis to 38.

The local authority has already taken action to address the problem in the short-term, including by installing seven cabins at an existing night shelter in Queensferry to prevent people from becoming homeless.

The council said single people had been hit worst by the crisis, but officers have highlighted a lack of suitable accommodation.





As a result, plans have been created to buy up empty properties and bring them back into use as one-bed units.

Meanwhile, a site has also been identified to build four new one-bedroom houses in the area after the authority was awarded just over £1m of Welsh Government capital funding.

In the report, chief housing officer Neal Cockerton said: “Homelessness is a significant challenge for all areas of Wales and the pandemic has led to increased pressures within this service area.

“In the response phase there was a directive from Welsh Government for local authorities to accommodate rough sleepers as part of the public health and infection control response.

“Single people have been disproportionately affected during the pandemic and they form the majority of this increase in emergency/temporary housing.

“There are high levels of demand for one bed accommodation as many of our “Covid cohort” are single people.

“There is significant limitations on the supply of one bed social housing properties within Flintshire.”

Of the 740 available homes in Flintshire 2019, only around ten per cent were one-bed properties available to let.

The figures do not include housing designated for older people, which the council said would not be appropriate for many of the people in need of accommodation.

An appendix to the report shows a site in Flint could be used to create the four one-bed self-contained units at a cost of £391,000.

It states there is also potential for the authority to buy existing empty properties and bring them into use to increase the supply of one-bed homes, with £640,000 set aside for the initiative.

Mr Cockerton said it was important to ensure that letting accommodation to those impacted by the pandemic does not create tension within existing communities.

He said: “A “sensitive” approach to all lettings focussing on sustainable tenancies will be adopted.

“Careful consideration will be given to each “allocation” and appropriate support plans and will be in place for everyone assisted through the rapid rehousing approach.

“Where historic challenges such as community tensions, anti-social behaviour, high levels of crime are present within a community and a local lettings policy is in place to help manage these issues, the local lettings policy will still stand.

“Only people meeting the conditions of the local lettings policy will be rehoused in these areas.”

The report will be discussed by members of the council’s community, housing and assets scrutiny committee at a virtual meeting on Wednesday (November 4, 2020).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).