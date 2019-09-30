News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Mold Road near Northop

Published: Monday, Sep 30th, 2019
Update: Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision which occurred on the B5126 Mold Road near Northop.

The collision took place just before 6pm this evening. 

Emergency services including two fire engines and an air ambulance were called to the scene. 

 

A police spokesperson said:

Officers were called to reports of a collision between two cars, a Toyota and a Chevrolet.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.

Sgt Grimes Williams said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from their vehicle, to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference X143181

“Motorists are warned that the road is currently closed and will remain so for the next couple of hours.” 

Earlier Report: Emergency service are attending a road traffic collision on the B5126  between Northop and Connah’s Quay.

Helen sent us a message to say: “There has been an accident on Mold Road, fire engines on scene along with other emergency services – traffic backed up Mold Road and police stopping traffic apart from residents from the Morrison’s roundabout.

Chris said: “Road blocked from Connah’s Quay mini roundabout going out of  up to Northop/Mold.”

An Air Ambulance was spotted landing on open ground near the scene, it lifted at around 7pm for a short flight over to Hawarden Airport. 

More as an when.. 

 

