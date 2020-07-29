Education Minister sets out plans to give teachers in Wales a 3.1% pay rise

The Welsh Government has set out proposals which will see teachers in Wales receive a 3.1% pay rise.

In 2018 teachers’ pay was devolved to the Welsh Government with recommendations from the Independent Wales Pay Review Body (IWPRB) over what increases should be introduced.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams has accepted the main recommendations in a IWPRB report which also proposes further enhancements to teachers in Wales who will receive the same increase as those in England.

Under the IWPRB recommendations, the starting salaries for new teachers will be increased by 8.48%, the 3.1% overall increase for the teachers’ pay bill in Wales





There will be a 3.75% pay rise for teachers on the Main Pay Scale and an end to performance-related pay progression, the IWPRB also recommends the reintroduction of national pay scales.

It’s the second year the Education Minister has received advice on teacher pay from the IWPRB.

Kirsty Williams said: ““These proposed changes will help enable the development of a distinct national system that is fairer and more transparent for all teachers in Wales.

“This is only the second year since these powers were devolved and it is already clear that the approach here in Wales is developing very differently to that adopted previously.

“A number of important issues have also been addressed, including the introduction of experience based pay progression and national statutory pay scales; both improvements that the workforce have been calling for.

The Minister has also proposed a 2.75% pay raise for head teachers, deputy and assistant heads, unqualified teachers and leading practitioners, as well as teacher allowances – which is greater than the 2.5% recommended by IWPRB.

The proposed starting salary for new teachers will increase to over £27,000 pa.

Teachers on the Main Pay Range receive at least a 3.75% rise and teachers on the Upper Pay Scale receive at least a 2.75% rise.

A new statutory five point pay scale would also be introduced, so new teachers would advance to the maximum of the Main Pay Range in four years – a year quicker than has previously been the case.

Kirsty Williams said: “I would like to reemphasise our determination to promote teaching as a profession of choice for graduates and career changers.

“I believe these changes to pay and conditions will continue to attract high quality teachers to the profession in Wales.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Education, Skills and the Welsh Language, Suzy Davies MS, had called for clarity over teachers’ pay after it was announced that teachers in England would be receiving a 3.1% pay rise this year.

Commenting on the publication of the 2020/21 pay award for teachers and school leaders in Wales, Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, said:

“Over the last few months, parents and the public have thanked teachers for the tremendous contribution they have made in supporting children’s learning during the Coronavirus crisis.

It is therefore right that the Government should recognise, value and reward the work of all teachers too.

Teachers across Wales have continued to work tirelessly in the interests of all pupils and they deserve a pay award that reflects their vital contribution to securing better life chances for all children and young people.

Whilst the Education Minister’s ambition to make teaching the profession of first choice for graduates is laudable, the proposed pay award still falls short of what is needed to redress the year on year real-terms decline in teachers’ pay since 2010.

The Welsh Government must now demonstrate its commitment to valuing teachers by ensuring that the pay award is fully funded and guaranteed.

The NASUWT will be pressing for a clear guarantee from the Welsh Government on the teachers’ pay award, pay progression entitlements and job security.”

Suzy Davies MS, said teachers “deserve recognition for the extraordinary lengths they have gone to during the pandemic, enabling key workers to stay on the front lines to save lives and everything they will need to do to support our young people when they come back to school in September.”

An eight week consultation with all stakeholders will now begin, before the final pay deal is agreed.