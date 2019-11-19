News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

easyJet signs deal to buy 12 A320neo aircraft from Airbus.

Published: Tuesday, Nov 19th, 2019
easyJet is set to increase its fleet of A320neo jets after signing a deal to buy 12 new aircraft from Airbus.

The agreement takes the carrier’s total order for the A320neo Family to 159 aircraft and its overall orders for Airbus single aisles to 480 A320 Family.

 easyJet currently operates over 1,000 routes with a fleet of 333 A320’s serving over 155 European airports in over 30 countries.

From its first A320 Family delivery in 2003, easyJet has grown to operate Europe’s largest A320 Family fleet and is also Europe’s largest customer for the NEO.

Today’s announcement follows two huge borders on Monday, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low cost carrier Air Arabia has signed a deal with Airbus to purchase 120 A320neo family aircraft.

Emirates Airline signed a deal to purchase 50 A350-900s – Airbus’ newest generation widebody aircraft.

 The A320neo programme was designed with fuel efficiency in mind. Building on the A320ceo’s popularity, the aircraft delivers 20% reduced fuel burn as well as 50% less noise compared to previous generation aircraft.

Seating up to 240 passengers depending on cabin configuration, the A320neo Family features the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky and incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets.

At the end of October 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 7,000 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.

