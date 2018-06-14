Chester Storyhouse Royal Visit – Road closures across the city – Here’s the details

The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex will visit Storyhouse in Chester today, where they will be taken on a tour of the building to visit the children’s library, stopping to meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work.

The Royal party will watch a performance by ‘Fallen Angels’, a dance theatre company for people in recovery from addiction, before moving to the theatre to see a medley of songs from Storyhouse’s latest production, ‘A Little Night Music’.

On the ground floor they will see school children from local primary schools perform songs alongside actors from ‘Swallows and Amazons’. Her Majesty will unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of Storyhouse.

The Queen and The Duchess will then walk to Chester Town Hall where they will attend a lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council, which will mark the conclusion of their visit to Cheshire.

Minute’s silence

At 12 noon there will be a minute’s silence for the one year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster. A siren will sound across Town Hall Square to mark the start and end of the silence.

Access to shops and premises during the visit

The Forum and Chester Market will remain open and accessible via the Northgate entrance and Princess St ramp

The Visitor Information Centre on Northgate Street will be closed all day

The Shareshop, Coach House and Shropshire Arms will be open and accessible via a crossing point

Chester Market and parking discount

[📷Dale Miles]

Parking

The Market Carpark remains open. Many of the car parks will be busy and there may be occasional delays on Princess Street

Park and ride will operate as normal

Park and Ride

Storyhouse and Library

The Storyhouse and library will be closed to the public

If you need to return an item you can renew online or contact them in advance

Items due for return on 14 June to Chester Library have been automatically extended by one week

Renew online or contact the Library

Public transport

Buses into and out of the city centre remain unaffected

The Market Shuttle Bus will be moved to the layby on St Martin’s Way at the junction with Watergate Street (by the Guildhall)

Public transport options

Road closures to vehicles between 9.30am and 5pm on 14 June

Upper Northgate Street between George Street and The Northgate

Northgate Street between The Northgate and Eastgate Street

Hunter Street (full length)

Princess Street between Northgate Street and Hunters Walk

Hunters Walk (full length)

St Werburgh Street (full length)

Eastgate Street (full length)

Foregate Street between Eastgate Street and St John Street

St John Street (full length)

The former Lower Bus Exchange (west of Hunters Walk)

Pedestrian restrictions between 9.30am and 5pm on 14 June

Northgate Street (west side) between Hunter Street and Princess Street

The City Walls at the Northgate between Northgate steps and Water Tower Street

Additional waiting/loading restrictions between 6am and 5pm on 14 June