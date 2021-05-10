Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 10th May 2021

Drivers asked to avoid Wrexham Road outside Chester Business Park following collision

Police have asked drivers to avoid the A483 Wrexham Road by Chester Business Park following a single-vehicle collision.

The collision took place at around 3.15pm, police have said the main road in and out of Chester will be closed for sometime due to a downed street light in the road.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said: “Please Avoid the A483 Wrexham Road by Chester Business Park In and out of Chester. ”

“Police, Ambulance and Fire are currently on scene to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle. The road will remain closed for sometime due to a downed street light in the road.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called following reports of a one-vehicle collision on Wrexham Road.”

“On arrival the crews found that the collision involved one car that had collided with a lamp post.”

“Firefighters provided first aid to a woman and made the scene safe.”

“The woman was passed into the care of paramedics.”



