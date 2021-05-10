Drivers asked to avoid Wrexham Road outside Chester Business Park following collision

Police have asked drivers to avoid the A483 Wrexham Road by Chester Business Park following a single-vehicle collision.

The collision took place at around 3.15pm, police have said the main road in and out of Chester will be closed for sometime due to a downed street light in the road.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said: “Please Avoid the A483 Wrexham Road by Chester Business Park In and out of Chester. ”

“Police, Ambulance and Fire are currently on scene to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle. The road will remain closed for sometime due to a downed street light in the road.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called following reports of a one-vehicle collision on Wrexham Road.”

“On arrival the crews found that the collision involved one car that had collided with a lamp post.”

“Firefighters provided first aid to a woman and made the scene safe.”

“The woman was passed into the care of paramedics.”