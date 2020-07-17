Drivers across North Wales urged to keep a careful eye out for motorbikes as travel restrictions lift

Drivers across North Wales are being urged to keep a careful eye out for motorbikes as travel restrictions lift and the area’s roads get busier.

During the summer months increased focus is given to motorcycle safety as larger numbers of motorcyclists take their bikes out to enjoy the good weather and stunning scenery of North Wales.

As such Roads Policing Officers are urging motorists to be extra vigilant for motorcycles during their journeys and ensure they give sufficient room when following or overtaking bikers.

Similarly, drivers are reminded to continually check for motorcycles when moving off, or emerging from junctions.





Superintendent Jane Banham, Head of North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit said: “With travel restrictions lifted and increased traffic on the roads we are expecting a large number of motorcyclists to make the most of the good weather and stunning scenery.

“With that in mind, it is essential that all drivers are mindful of other road users and pay particular attention for motorbikes. Likewise, they must ensure their behaviour behind the wheel does not put riders, or anyone else, at risk.

“Motorcyclists must also play their part in keeping themselves safe and I would urge motorcyclists to always ride responsibly, ensuring they wear all the necessary safety clothing and travel at safe speeds, appropriate to the conditions they face.

“Road Policing Officers will continue to monitor the road network across the region and any offences we observe will be dealt with appropriately, be it educating drivers and riders or taking enforcement action.

“Staying safe on the road applies to every single one of us, whether we have two or four wheels on our vehicle. Action will be taken against anyone choosing to ride or drive anti-socially, recklessly or illegally on our roads.

She added: “Our message is two-fold – we are simply asking all motorists to enjoy our beautiful region safely and abide by the law. And secondly we are urging other road users to be mindful of the possible increase of traffic on the roads this weekend, and to especially be mindful of motorcycles and their vulnerability.

“Please help us in our efforts to reduce road casualties and fatalities by taking all relevant safety precautions when driving or riding.”