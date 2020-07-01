Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Jul 2020

Driver tests positive for cocaine after being stopped for doing over 100mph on A55 in Flintshire

A driver tested positive for cocaine after being stopped for speeding on the A55 in Flintshire earlier today.

Police arrested the female driver of a Hyundai who was clocked doing 105mph on the westbound A55 at Caerwys.

North Wales Roads Policing Unit posted an update on social media. it said:

“Speed checks carried out on the A55 westbound at Caerwys earlier.


A Hyundai was clocked travelling at 105mph.

Unfortunately the female driver failed the roadside drugs test after testing positive for cocaine… Arrested and taken to custody.”

 



