Driver tests positive for cocaine after being stopped for doing over 100mph on A55 in Flintshire
A driver tested positive for cocaine after being stopped for speeding on the A55 in Flintshire earlier today.
Police arrested the female driver of a Hyundai who was clocked doing 105mph on the westbound A55 at Caerwys.
North Wales Roads Policing Unit posted an update on social media. it said:
“Speed checks carried out on the A55 westbound at Caerwys earlier.
A Hyundai was clocked travelling at 105mph.
Unfortunately the female driver failed the roadside drugs test after testing positive for cocaine… Arrested and taken to custody.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com