Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Apr 2021

Driver due in court following drink drive collision on Hawarden on Sunday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 46 year old Ewloe woman will appear before Magistrates next month after being arrested for drink driving on Sunday.

Police say they were called to Wood Lane in Hawarden just before midnight after a driver collided with parked cars.

The driver failed a roadside breath test, a further test while in custody showed they were three times over the drink drive limit.

Posting an update on the North Wales Roads Policing Facebook page, a spokesperson said:


“Another #drunkdriver charged and off to court soon…

We were called to a damage-only collision in Hawarden last night where a car had collided with parked cars on Wood Lane shortly before midnight.”

“We arrived and immediately smelt alcohol on the driver.”

“She failed the breath test and was arrested.”

“She was later charged (after she blew 102 in custody – legal limit is 35).”

“The 46-year-old woman from Ewloe has been bailed to appear before Mold Magistrates on May 4th.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

More than 50,000 vaccine doses have now been administered at Deeside’s Mass Vaccination Centre

News

Primark welcomes back customers to it’s Broughton store

News

UPDATED: Congestion on the A494 in Deeside as restrictions on cross border travel are eased

News

Lockdown easing: Cross border travel to resume, all shops to reopen and children return to school from today

News

Deeside and Flintshire Taekwondo club set to benefit from cash seized from criminals

News

Ex-soldier turns profits from new business into a lifeline for thousands of poor, vulnerable and hungry people

News

Police launch witness appeal following incident at Wepre Park last weekend

News

All the candidates vying to be the regions next Police and Crime Commissioner

News

Flint based wet wipe business bought out in £3.9m deal

News





Read 431,708 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X