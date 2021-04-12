Driver due in court following drink drive collision on Hawarden on Sunday

A 46 year old Ewloe woman will appear before Magistrates next month after being arrested for drink driving on Sunday.

Police say they were called to Wood Lane in Hawarden just before midnight after a driver collided with parked cars.

The driver failed a roadside breath test, a further test while in custody showed they were three times over the drink drive limit.

Posting an update on the North Wales Roads Policing Facebook page, a spokesperson said:





“Another #drunkdriver charged and off to court soon…

We were called to a damage-only collision in Hawarden last night where a car had collided with parked cars on Wood Lane shortly before midnight.”

“We arrived and immediately smelt alcohol on the driver.”

“She failed the breath test and was arrested.”

“She was later charged (after she blew 102 in custody – legal limit is 35).”

“The 46-year-old woman from Ewloe has been bailed to appear before Mold Magistrates on May 4th.”