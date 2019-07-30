Dog with multiple fractures and cord around neck found dumped on road near Mold

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after an injured dog – found with a cord tied around her neck – was dumped near Mold.

The Staffordshire bull terrier was found in the middle of the A5104 road near Treuddyn, Mold, at around 12pm on 19 July.

The dog had suffered multiple fractures including the two hind legs and spine and there was also a strangulation ligature cord around her neck.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Phil Lewis said: “This dog was found in the middle of the road – possibly after being dumped by a vehicle – by two members of the public who then kindly took the dog to the veterinary surgery in Wrexham.

“The dog was examined but unfortunately due to the severity of her injuries the vet decided that the kindest and only option was to put her to sleep.

“We’re now appealing for information to try and find where this dog came from and what happened to her.

If anyone has any information please call us on the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls to this number are treated in confidence.”

He added: “It is just awful to think how this dog may have suffered. She wasn’t microchipped so we don’t know her name or have any owner details to help with our enquiries.

We’d very much like to thank the two members of public for showing their kindness to this poor dog who sadly didn’t make it through this horrendous incident.”

RSPCA Cruelty Line: 0300 1234 999

RSPCA supplied pictures of the dog but we’ve chosen not to publish them.