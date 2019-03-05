Disgust as vandals spray swastika graffiti on Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial

People have been left angered and disgusted after mindless vandals sprayed swastika graffiti on Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial.

The graffiti has been daubed on the main road facing side of the memorial across a brass plate commemorating service personnel who died in wars and conflicts since the First World War.

An image posted on Facebook by Adam Gray clearly shows the graffiti on the memorial, which believed it was targeted sometime on Monday evening,

The image has been shared hundreds of times on social media along with angry comments about the attack.

This morning much of the graffiti appears to have either been washed off by rain or and been cleaned off, though remnants of the white paint can still be seen.

Connah’s Quay Town Council is urging anyone with any information to contact North Wales Police.

Flintshire Council Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Andy Dunbobbin said on social media:

“Following up from graffiti on the war memorial reported during the night; Streetscene supervisor has been informed and hope to remove ASAP. Also awaiting response from North Wales Police. Absolutely disgusting behaviour.”

A Connah’s Quay Town Council Spokesman said:

“We are shocked and disgusted that anybody would deliberately vandalise a memorial for the brave soldiers who gave their lives for their country. We hope that those responsible are identified and brought to justice and would urge anyone with information to call 101.”





