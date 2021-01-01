Despite Covid restrictions 2020 has been the busiest year on record for Flint Coastguard volunteers

Flint Coastguard has said that despite the Covid restrictions which limited travel to coastal hotspots in North Wales, 2020 was the teams busiest year on record.

The volunteers dealt with 95 incidents in what was a hectic year for the search and rescue team.

The team is trained to respond to emergencies day and night, every day of the year and work closely with multiple agencies, including all the emergency services, RNLI Lifeboats and other Coastguard Rescue teams.

The volunteers carry out search and rescue operations if any people or boats are in need of help and have increasingly worked with police on more land based missing person searches in the area.

Coastguard officers have also assisted police with high visibility patrols around beaches and coastal areas while Covid travel restrictions have been in place.

Two new recruits were welcomed to the team, “we are pleased to say both have settled into the team well and will continue to develop new skills to help them further progress within their roles on station.”

“We also had the pleasure or welcoming back a member of the team who had previously left due to relocation but has recently returned to the area.” Station Officer Sutton said.

In January the team said goodbye to ‘Flint 06’ Andrew Boyle who, due to other commitments, made the decision to step down from after 3 years of service.

The team has also said goodbye to ‘Flint 05’ Gareth Prothero, who after nearly 8 years of committed service to the Flint team has “decided now is right time for him to step down from his duties.”

“I can’t thank both Andy and Gareth enough for all that you both did for myself, the team and the wider community.”

“You both bought a vast amount of experience and knowledge to the team and shown nothing but great professionalism during the good times and the bad over the years.”

“Although a sad loss for the service as a whole, I wish you nothing but good fortune for the future and I’m glad to be able to call you friends.” said Station Officer Sutton.

Station Officer Sutton added: “I would like to thank all the current team for all of the hardwork and professionalism shown during this tough year and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We would also like to thank all of our families for the support shown to all members of the team, as no doubt on numerous occasions family time has been interrupted due to the sound of the pager. We simply could not do this job without your support.”

“All of us from Flint CRT would like to wish all of our followers and other emergency service personnel a happy but most importantly a safe new year and thank you all for the support given to us during 2020.”