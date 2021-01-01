Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Jan 2021

Despite Covid restrictions 2020 has been the busiest year on record for Flint Coastguard volunteers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard has said that despite the Covid restrictions which limited travel to coastal hotspots in North Wales, 2020 was the teams busiest year on record.

The volunteers dealt with 95 incidents in what was a hectic year for the search and rescue team.

The team is trained to respond to emergencies day and night, every day of the year and work closely with multiple agencies, including all the emergency services, RNLI Lifeboats and other Coastguard Rescue teams.

Covid patrol during Easter

They have been called to a whole range of incidents across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Cheshire and Merseyside.


The volunteers carry out search and rescue operations if any people or boats are in need of help and have increasingly worked with police on more land based missing person searches in the area.

Coastguard officers have also assisted police with high visibility patrols around beaches and coastal areas while Covid travel restrictions have been in place.

Two new recruits were welcomed to the team, “we are pleased to say both have settled into the team well and will continue to develop new skills to help them further progress within their roles on station.”

“We also had the pleasure or welcoming back a member of the team who had previously left due to relocation but has recently returned to the area.” Station Officer Sutton said.

Left: Flint 05 Gareth Prothero   Right: Flint 06 Andrew Boyle

In January the team said goodbye to ‘Flint 06’ Andrew Boyle who, due to other commitments, made the decision to step down from after 3 years of service.

The team has also said goodbye to ‘Flint 05’ Gareth Prothero, who after nearly 8 years of committed service to the Flint team has “decided now is right time for him to step down from his duties.”

“I can’t thank both Andy and Gareth enough for all that you both did for myself, the team and the wider community.”

“You both bought a vast amount of experience and knowledge to the team and shown nothing but great professionalism during the good times and the bad over the years.”

“Although a sad loss for the service as a whole, I wish you nothing but good fortune for the future and I’m glad to be able to call you friends.” said Station Officer Sutton.

Mud rescue near Connah’s Quay Docks during the summer

Station Officer Sutton added: “I would like to thank all the current team for all of the hardwork and professionalism shown during this tough year and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We would also like to thank all of our families for the support shown to all members of the team, as no doubt on numerous occasions family time has been interrupted due to the sound of the pager. We simply could not do this job without your support.”

“All of us from Flint CRT would like to wish all of our followers and other emergency service personnel a happy but most importantly a safe new year and thank you all for the support given to us during 2020.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

‘Now is the time to quit smoking ahead of tighter smoke-free laws,’ urges Wellbeing Minister

News

Plans in place at Port of Holyhead as EU Transition period ends

News

2020 the most difficult of years – here’s to a better 2021 – Happy New Year

News

Saltney man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collisions in in Ellesmere Port

News

North Wales consultant urges people to ‘be sensible and be safe’ as number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care doubles in a week

News

People in Wales urged to stay home this New Year by Welsh Ambulance Service

News

Three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning

News

“Stay safe at home this New Year, and let us entertain you!” with special live stream from 9pm tonight

News

Senior Flintshire councillor explains why recycling bins haven’t been collected in run up to New Year amid criticism

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn