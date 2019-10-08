Delyn Assembly Member gets a taste of Mostyn Kitchen Garden

Hannah Blythyn AM got a taste of the magnificent Mostyn Kitchen Garden on a recent visit.

The Assembly Member for Delyn met with Debbie and Philip to see first hand both the work and produce of the award-winning social enterprise.



Hannah said, “It was fantastic to finally get the chance to visit Mostyn Kitchen Garden and see for myself both what they do in the community and what they produce.

Debbie and Philip and all involved are to be applauded for their excellent work that offers opportunity and sustainability.”

Debbie said, “It is great to be supported by Hannah and it was really lovely to have her visit!

Hannah shares our interest in the local community, which is paramount to what we do so it was fantastic to show her our work.”

The Mostyn Kitchen garden, which has been operating since 2011, is located in the 18 th century grounds of Mostyn Hall.

The Mostyn Kitchen garden has been transformed by husband and wife team Debbie and Philip and is run as a social enterprise, meaning the fruit and vegetables grown there benefit local families!

Members of the local community can gain valuable skills and experience by getting involved with the project.

School children, local businesses and many other groups have been volunteering at the gardens.

The garden is also a haven for wildlife, ex-battery hens are able to wander freely round the grounds whilst the gardens own bee hive adds to the biodiversity.

Whilst, the produce from the garden is also made into a range of jams, chutneys, pickles and sauces which are produced in small batches in the Garden’s own kitchen and stocked in a number of local shops!

Those interested in volunteering at the garden can do so by getting in contact with Philip at

philip@mostynkitchengarden.co.uk