Delyn AM successfully showcases North East Wales food and drink producers in the Senedd

Hannah Blythyn AM hosted a successful event showcasing the food and drink sector from across North East Wales at the National Assembly for Wales.

As part of the ‘Year of Discovery’ in Wales, the Assembly Member for Delyn held the “Discover North East Wales” event at the Senedd to shine a spotlight on the expanding culinary sector as part of the region’s wider tourism offer.

This is the second event in as many years held by Hannah Blythyn AM in a bid to showcase North East Wales to a national audience.

She said: “It was fantastic to be able to bring so many of North East Wales’ successful and emerging food and drink producers to the Senedd – in particularly the contributors from my own constituency of Delyn.

“The event was well received and well attended and I’m pleased to have been able to provide the platform to showcase what we have to offer in our corner of the country to a wide and influential audience.

“It was great to get feedback from attendees that they’d been able to make useful connections, learn more about potential support available and identify new business opportunities for their products.

“The growing food and drink offer of the region not only adds to our amazing tourism offer that I’m a keen advocate of, but also provides jobs and is a key contributor to the local economy.”

The event, which featured dozens of producers and their products from across North East Wales, heard from guest speakers Ann Jones AM, deputy presiding officer of the National Assembly for Wales, and Lesley Griffiths AM, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs – who has responsibility for the food and drink sector within Welsh Government.

She said: “Welsh food and drink are key components of the Welsh economy and also an essential part of the tourism offer here in Wales, giving us the opportunity to provide visitors with a real sense of place.

“The outstanding businesses represented at the ‘Discover North East Wales’ showcase event are prime examples of this, illustrating the strength, depth, and quality that we can offer here in Wales.”

Martin Godfrey, of Hafod Brewery, Mold, was pleased to take up the opportunity to “showcase what we do to a wider audience.”

He said: “It was really exciting to see so many people interested in our beer and how we use our North East Wales environment as an inspiration for brewing.”

Beatriz Albo, of Sabor de Amor, based in Wrexham, said it had been useful to network with fellow businesses and Assembly Members.