News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Traffic returned to normal on A494 at Queensferry following earlier ‘police incident’

Published: Wednesday, Jul 17th, 2019
Share:

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on A494 at Queensferry following earlier ‘police incident.’

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the A494 Westbound at Queensferry due to an “on going Police incident.”

It’s not clear what the nature of the incident is, Traffic Wales tweeted: 

Latest traffic report states:

‘Partially blocked and slow traffic due to police incident on A494 Aston Road Southbound from A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) to Plough Lane. Affecting traffic heading towards Ewloe.’

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Holywell High Street de-pedestrianisation set to go ahead despite lack of funds

Crime against older people isn’t well understood but watchdog praises North Wales Police for leading the way

RSPCA rescued more than 530 animals in Flintshire last year new figures show

Talks to avert industrial action at Deeside based Valspar set to take place

Green Flag awards for both Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park.

St Bartholomew’s church Sealand awarded £120,000 to upgrade community facilities

Still time to sign kids up for this summer’s free ‘Quayplay’

Section of A5119 Ruthin Road in Mold closed due to a vehicle fire

Micro businesses could be set up to meet demand for home care in Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn