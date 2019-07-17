Traffic returned to normal on A494 at Queensferry following earlier ‘police incident’

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on A494 at Queensferry following earlier ‘police incident.’

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the A494 Westbound at Queensferry due to an “on going Police incident.”

It’s not clear what the nature of the incident is, Traffic Wales tweeted:

❗️#A494 heading Westbound at Queensferry there is Heavy Congestion in the Area due to an on going Police Incident ❗️ Please drive carefully pic.twitter.com/LKHBoLZQFX — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) July 17, 2019

Latest traffic report states:

‘Partially blocked and slow traffic due to police incident on A494 Aston Road Southbound from A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) to Plough Lane. Affecting traffic heading towards Ewloe.’