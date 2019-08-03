News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Updated: A55 now clear following earlier car fire in Flintshire

Published: Saturday, Aug 3rd, 2019
Update: A55 now clear following earlier car fire in Flintshire.

Traffic Wales has confirmed the fire has been extinguished but long delays remain both east and westbound. 

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the A55 in both directions at Holywell following a car fire. 

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1pm this afternoon.

The eastbound carriageway was closed while the car fire was dealt with, some reports say the road has reopened but there are still lengthy delays in the area.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Main roadway closed and queueing traffic due to car fire and smoke blowing across the road on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Vehicles are now being diverted off from the junction.”

Traffic report for the westbound side states:

“Queuing traffic on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways between J31 A5151 (Caerwys) and J32 A5026 (Holywell). Eastbound is queueing particularly badly as traffic rejoins at J31 where a main carriageway closure is in place.”

 

