Updated: A55 now clear following earlier car fire in Flintshire

Update: A55 now clear following earlier car fire in Flintshire.

Traffic Wales has confirmed the fire has been extinguished but long delays remain both east and westbound.

Further update regarding #A55 vehicle fire: Eastbound from J31, road now open. Fire now extinguished. Expect long delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/2cMVDWF2nI — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) August 3, 2019

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the A55 in both directions at Holywell following a car fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1pm this afternoon.

The eastbound carriageway was closed while the car fire was dealt with, some reports say the road has reopened but there are still lengthy delays in the area.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Main roadway closed and queueing traffic due to car fire and smoke blowing across the road on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Vehicles are now being diverted off from the junction.”

Traffic report for the westbound side states:

“Queuing traffic on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways between J31 A5151 (Caerwys) and J32 A5026 (Holywell). Eastbound is queueing particularly badly as traffic rejoins at J31 where a main carriageway closure is in place.”