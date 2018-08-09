Delays on A55 near Broughton due an accident involving a lorry

There are long delays on the westbound A55 just past the Posthouse Roundabout after a trailer from a skip lorry left the road.

Theres around 1.5 miles of stationary traffic due to one lane being closed.

The latest travel report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident , a lorry involved on A55 Westbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J36A (Broughton Shopping Park).

Lane one (of two) is closed due to a lorry that has left the road.”

Thanks to Colin Harper for the photograph above.