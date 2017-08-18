Delays on the A55 near Northop due to a collision

Update:

All lanes have been re-opened on A55 W/B nr Northop according to latest traffic report but traffic very slow heading that way.

The collision involved a Dacia and Fiat , no injuries have been reported.

Earlier report:

There are long delays on the A55 westbound near Northop due to a two car collision, traffic is reported to be stationary from the A494 at Ewloe heading west and the A55 Drury heading towards Northop.

Eastbound on the A55 is also reported to be slow from Halkyn.

Wales Ambulance Service have said:

“We were called at shortly after 11am this morning (Friday 18 August) to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A55 westbound near junction 32B for Flint Mountain.

A crew in an emergency ambulance is currently at the scene.”

The latest traffic reports says:

Very slow traffic due to earlier accident, four cars involved on A55 Westbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road. All lanes have been re-opened. Lane two (Of two) was closed until around 11:55