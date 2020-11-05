Deeside’s temporary hospital will begin to receive patients from next week

Deeside’s temporary hospital will begin to receive patients from next week.

North Wales health board has said, “detailed work has been carried out to identify the most appropriate patients to receive care at the hospital”

The 250 bed hospital built at Deeside Leisure Centre has remained unused during the pandemic but “up to” 30 beds will open.

“Of the three Enfys Hospitals that have been established, Deeside has been chosen to open for a number of reasons.” The health board said.





“The burden of COVID-19 infection is greatest in this area of North Wales, there are better economies of scale regarding staffing the hospital and Deeside has the advantage of piped oxygen, rather than a reliance on oxygen cylinders.”

Gill Harris, Acting Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

“Due to increasing pressure in our hospitals and a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in our communities across North Wales, particularly in the Central and East areas, we are putting plans in place to use some additional capacity at our Rainbow Hospital in Deeside.

“Initially, up to 30 beds at the hospital will open to receive the first patients from early next week.”

“The site will be used to care for COVID-19 recovering patients who need ongoing care.”

“This additional capacity will support our Winter Resilience Plan to ensure we can continue to provide our communities across North Wales with timely access to care and support when they need it. Our ambition is to keep patients as close to home as possible.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all partners who have worked with us for their support in securing this additional capacity in an excellent facility.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to colleagues who have worked around the clock to ensure that the site is ready to receive patients and to those who will be working there to provide care to our patients.”

“Detailed work has been carried out to identify the most appropriate patients to receive care at the hospital, as well as the staff needed to support services on the site. Initially, up to 30 beds at the hospital will open to receive the first patients from next week.”

Nineteen field hospitals were created in Wales in response to the first wave of COVID-19, these doubled NHS bed capacity and while nine have been decommissioned, ten have been retained as part of the Welsh government winter resilience plans.

Along with the three temporary hospitals in North Wales, a number of additional beds have also be made available in existing NHS hospital sites to secure an overall total of 1,198 additional beds in the region.