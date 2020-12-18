Deeside’s Representatives Announce Christmas Card Competition Winners

Deeside.com > News

Alyn and Deeside’s Jack Sargeant, MS and Mark Tami MP have announced this year’s winner of their annual Christmas Card competition. 

The winning design featuring the nativity scene was drawn by Ellie Colecliffe, age 10 from Saltney Ferry C. P. School. 

Ellie’s card will be sent to residents in the constituency as well as further afield to the UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “Congratulations to Ellie and to every child who entered this years Christmas card competition, I was blown away by all the hard work that had gone into the beautiful designs! Special mention also goes to our runners up Alfie Simpson, Ysgol Bryn Deva & Evie May Gray, Ysgol Cae’r Nant” 


 

Mark Tami MP added: “Thank you to all the participating schools and pupils, this has been a challenging year, so it was fantastic to see the Christmas card entries bursting with festive spirit.” 

“We want to wish a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone in Alyn and Deeside.” 

As this year has been quite different for all of us, there won’t be an awards ceremony, however prizes have been donated by local organisations, and been sent out to winners and runner ups along with thank you letters from Jack and Mark. 

In line with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, this year’s overall winner will have their design produced as an e-card, to be kind to the environment. Using an ecard will cut out all the excessive paper used, and CO2 emitted by delivering the Christmas Cards.

Jack Sargeant added: “We’d like to thank our sponsors Coleg Cambria, Cambria for Business, Ifor Williams Trailers Limited, Toyota, Edwards Homes and WBS Building and Paving Centre for helping us with some wonderful prizes for our winners and runners up.”



