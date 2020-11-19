Deeside primary school becomes first in Wales to be awarded ADHD Friendly status

A Deeside primary school has been named the first in Wales to be awarded the prestigious ADHD Friendly School award by the ADHD Foundation,

Ysgol Ty Ffynnon in Shotton has been given the award for their work with children with ADHD throughout the last academic year.

The school has been recognised for its array of support structures and strategies used to ensure children with ADHD can access the curriculum fully and are happy and achieving at school, in addition.

The school day and lessons are structured to provide significant opportunities for physical movement, including the daily mile, movement breaks, gross motor development work and much outdoor learning.





The needs of individual children are met through both mainstream classrooms and within the nurture group.

School staff training has been provided by neurodiversity charity The ADHD Foundation, their training director Colin Foley said:

“It has been a privilege to work with Ysgol Ty Ffynnon. The staff have gone above and beyond to make their lessons and their school environment enjoyable, supportive and safe spaces for their children with ADHD, and I’m glad that they are getting the recognition for this that they deserve.”

Hannah Tully, the KS2 MLD and Complex Needs Resource Class Teacher of Ysgol Ty Ffynnon said:

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our journey to become an ADHD friendly school. Inclusivity is a massive part of our school’s ethos. We believe that all of our pupil’s differences need to be celebrated.

“Being able to fully support our neurodiverse pupils adequately and holistically is the reason why we began this journey back in January. Since the start of our training, we have learnt so much and are excited to continue to embed what we have learnt into day to day school life.”

Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside added:

“Congratulations to Ysgol Ty Ffynnon on receiving the ADHD Friendly School award from the ADHD Foundation. Pupils, parents, teachers and the wider community can be proud of Ysgol Ty Ffynnon becoming Wales’ first school to receive this award. Well done to the whole team!”

The ADHD Foundation, based in Liverpool, works in partnership with individuals, families, doctors, teachers and other agencies to improve emotional well-being, educational attainment, behaviour and life chances through better understanding and self-management of ADHD, ASD and related learning difficulties.