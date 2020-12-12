Deeside politicians call for more support for police officers in North Wales

Two Alyn and Deeside politicians have have called for more support for police officers in North Wales.

Mark Tami MP and Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for North Wales Cllr Andy Dunbobbin say UK Government has failed to act on promises to support the Welsh police force amid the pandemic.

This comes as the findings of the Police Federation’s ‘Pay and Morale’ 2020 survey was released.

Mr Tami said “The issue of morale is disheartening to hear, given the efforts made daily by our police officers for our community. The Home Office must take more action to make sure police officers have access to wellbeing support.”

The survey also found that 26 percent of police officers in North Wales lacked access to sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) when needed during the pandemic.

Mr Tami said “The pandemic has hit communities and emergency services hard, with key-workers being vital in holding up society during lockdowns.

“More needs to be done, especially during this time of increased pressure to ensure the police officers are provided necessary PPE to protect themselves and their families.”

The survey further found that 29% of respondents reported worrying about their personal finances every day or almost every day.

Andy Dunbobbin, Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for North Wales argued “these findings show the underfunding and inadequate support the UK Government is giving our police force.

“This is not an issue devolved to the Welsh government. The Home Office is responsible for the territorial police forces of Wales and their financial struggles are unacceptable.”

Mr Dunbobbin added that “more needs to be done to stand up to the UK Government.

“ In the election, Boris Johnson came here and promised 62 extra police officers for Deeside – the Conservative government has managed to increase numbers by a total of 7 in North East Wales thus far.

“We deserve better than continuous lies and false promises from Boris Johnson.”

Andy Dunbobbin feared the finding that 59 percent surveyed would not advocate joining the police “suggests a bleak outlook for the recruitment for police officers in North Wales under this Conservative Government. Priti Patel needs to take this issue seriously.

“The UK Government must step in and ensure our key workers in North Wales have the support they need. I will continue to push for this.”