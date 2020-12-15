Deeside personal trainer donates supply boxes to ShareShop Mold

A Deeside personal trainer and his team have gotten together to donate supply boxes of food and products to ShareShop Mold.

Jack Sullivan, owner of JS-PT, organised the donations and was last year able to raise enough money to be able to buy Christmas dinners for every family at Plas Bellin Hall.

Jack – a former soldier – has been offering his services to the community at his original site in Connah’s Quay for a number of years and now at a new site in Mold.

“We normally have a big push for Christmas with all of our clients in fundraisers, challenges, get togethers, prize draws and more,” he said.





“Last year we fed over 60 people a full Christmas dinner and drinks in a family refuge, but this year had to change round what we did.

“We recently opened up a new location in Mold and had asked on social media where in Mold we could take it, and ShareShop was recommended.

“I took the boxes up to them this morning and they were gratefully received – our clients and our team are always great at doing things like this.”

A few months back, Jack was able to organise a virtual fundraiser which saw him, his team and his clients all come together to raise £1200 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

The personal trainer has regularly helped out in the community and has fundraised for the Wales Air Ambulance in the past as well as other Christmas donations.

“It’s just nice, to be able to do something, no matter how big or small,” said Jack. “This year with the pandemic we have raised over £2000 and to be able to top it off with giving to others is what Christmas time is about.”

Jack admitted that it has been “trickier” this year to do something for the community due to the pandemic, but was glad to have helped out for ShareShop.

Over the past fortnight he and his team were able to pack a total of 6-7 boxes full of food and products for those who are helped by ShareShop.

Jack said: “The boxes were packed with food, sweets, condiments, chocolates, deodorants, shower wash and other daily essentials.

“When at the moment there is not always a great deal of positivity, it’s been nice to start the week with this.

“Hopefully next year when restrictions are lifted we can do something bigger and better like we usually do!”

Visit the ShareShop Mold Facebook page to find out more about what the charity is doing in the area and how you can help this Christmas.

Alternatively, visit them in store to see what they have on offer and other ways to help.

—

By Jordan Adams