Deeside Gym-goers ‘Virtual Fundraiser’ nets £1200 for Wales Air Ambulance

Members and staff from a health and fitness club in Deeside have joined forces to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance during lockdown.

Their virtual fundraiser, which was organised by JS-PT Health Studio, included taking part in the Charity’s Walk Wales virtual challenge and the national 2.6 Challenge. Over the recent Bank Holiday weekend, a friend of the founders DJ GAL did a 4-hour online DJ set – also to raise money.

Originally, they wanted to raise £100 for the Charity but they’ve smashed that target by so far raising £1,200.

The Walk Wales Challenge gave participants an opportunity to walk the distance of famous Welsh locations from the comfort of their home, garden or during their daily walk.





Debra Sima, Community Co-ordinator for Wales Air Ambulance, said: “I have personally been a member of the studio for about a year. The team and members are hugely supportive. 15-20 members embraced the opportunity to take part in Walk Wales when I shared the event with them.

“The community spirit shown during lockdown has been amazing. DJ GALs 4-hour online set was hugely popular and helped to really drive up our fundraising totals. I am very proud to be part of this local community.”

The health studio also pledged to help the community and have so far raised £500, which will help small businesses that were forced to close during lockdown.

Speaking about how important exercise is during the lockdown, studio owner Jack Sullivan, said: “It’s more important now than ever – for fitness, some headspace, routine and time away from the computer.

There are many benefits of exercise as we all know, but with lockdown having the ability to increase pressure, stress and anxiety, it can be a saviour. Walking, running, home workouts, yoga, stretching, dancing – it doesn’t matter what it is.”

JS-PT Health Studio has previously fundraised for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity.

Reflecting on why this emergency service was chosen by the members, Jack said: “It’s something that we rely on just being readily available for us whenever we want. Without fundraising it just wouldn’t be able to exist, so we need to play our part in helping as they do an incredible job, lockdown or no lockdown.

“Our clients have been great in taking part in all the sessions, challenges, events and games that we have put on.

We have been doing more for the community as well which the public have taken part in. It’s a big effort from everyone involved and I’m just grateful for those who donated and supported it!”

You can donate to the Just Giving fundraising page – JSPT Health Studio here.

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance.

These includeonline donations, signing up to the Charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise. Further information can be found via www.walesairambulance.com.

Alternatively, a £5 text-message donation can be made by texting the word HELI to 70711.

[Note: Picture taken before social distancing measures were introduced]