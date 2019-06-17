Deeside colleagues complete Snowdonia challenge for Alzheimer’s Society

A group of colleagues from a Deeside firm which manufactures insect monitoring and control systems completed a fundraising challenge in Snowdonia National Park recently for charity.

The 10-strong group from Deeside Industrial Park based Russell IPM braved some tricky conditions as they made their way along Pyg Pass – a steep and rocky track which is 5.5km in length and involves around 800m of ascent.

The climb up Snowden took just short of three hours and was completed towards the end of Dementia Awareness week last month.

The group has so far raised £1047 as a result of the climb with Russell IPM matching all donations raised making the total amount £2094 for Alzheimer’s Society, one of four selected charities supported by staff.

Award-winning Russell IPM is the leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative biorational pest control technologies, last year the company was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation, its third Queens award,

The company is no stranger to raising money for charity, over a four year period staff, family and friends raised £100,000 for Leukaemia and Lymphoma research organising activities including sponsored bike rides, cake sales, guess the baby’s weight and an ice skating marathon.

There is a dedicated committee consisting of five team members who are responsible for ongoing team-building activities aimed at raising funds for the firms four nominated charities.

[Russell IPM chosen charities]

A spokesperson for Russell IPM Charity committee, Kieran Wyatt said:

“As a group we had mixed capabilities in terms of climbing and hiking so we decided to take the Pyg Pass up Snowdon, it’s described at the fourth hardest out of the six routes up to the summit.

We would like to thank all 10 members involved in this fundraiser event and of course everyone for their kind donations for Alzheimer’s Society.

We are continually raising money for our nominated charities which were voted for by Russell IPM staff.

There will be plenty more fund raisers in the future so keep an eye out.”