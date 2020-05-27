Deeside Burger King reopens for Takeaways – Flintshire McDonalds Drive Thru’s set to open

Burger King has re-opened in Deeside but for takeaway service only.

The fast food restaurant within the BP service station and Spar at Deeside Industrial Estate reopened on Monday following a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The opening is part of Burger King’s phased re-opening plan with 40 restaurants set to re-open per week from this week.

By the end of June, Burger King are working towards re-opening 350 of its restaurants

Burger King said: “Safety is Burger King’s number one priority, and to enable restaurants to continue to re-open a number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers, following detailed operational testing.

These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, all Burger King staff comprehensively trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.”

Katie Evans, Marketing Director at Burger King UK comments, “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”

McDonald’s have announced plans to reopen hundreds of its drive-thru restaurants at the start of June.

These includes drive-thru’s in Broughton, Flint, Northop (A55) Holywell (A55) and Mold.

In a statement released today the company said that 924 of drive-thrus will reopen between the 2nd and 4th of June – with 75 restaurants available to deliver via Uber Eats and Just Eat.

There will also be a £25 order limit and customers are being urged to use contactless payment where possible.

The statement released by McDonald’s said: “Following a successful pilot, we can confirm that 924 Drive-Thru restaurants will reopen between 2nd and 4th June.

We will also add 75 restaurants to McDelivery via Uber Eats or Just Eat.

In order to allow for social distancing, we will have fewer employees in our kitchens and service areas.

To help our smaller teams, we will be offering a limited menu (no breakfast, wraps or shakes), over reduced hours (11am-10pm).

We continue to ask that you limit your spend to £25 and use contactless payment methods wherever possible.

Our teams are adjusting to new safety and hygiene procedures, which will help them to work safely and social distance; we appreciate your continued patience.

We are delighted to be returning to our communities across the UK and Ireland, but it will look different and take a little longer. Please bear with us.

“Through our website and social media channels, we will confirm the locations of the reopening restaurants on each morning from 2nd June.”