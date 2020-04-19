Deeside based wedding photographer finds novel way shooting a wedding during lockdown

A photographer from Deeside constructed a novel way of shooting a wedding during lockdown – with the help of some lego in her own back garden.

Stacey Oliver, 42, a former newspaper photographer who set up her own business, Stacey Oliver Photography just over three years ago, decided it was important to remain positive and try and do her bit to cheer up couples contacting her to postpone their special days which had been months in planning.

She had the creative idea of shooting a lego wedding, with the help of her husband Peter and their two sons, Ollie, nine, and Lewis, five, after finding out the long-standing popular children’s toy, which is a favourite with her own boys, had a full marriage set including bride, groom, cake and outdoor ceremony venue.

She spent a day with her family setting up the various shots before turning them into a slideshow to music which she posted on her social media, where it has already gained 6,500 views.

Stacey, who specialises in wedding, commercial and PR photography, said: “The coronavirus crisis means I have been in touch with so many couples trying to reorganise their weddings and cope with the disappointment of their big day suddenly being turned upside down.

“I decided early on that it was important for me to remain positive for their sake because I have so far been able to rearrange for future dates with all those who have had to postpone their big days.

“I wanted to post things on my own social media which would raise a smile and hopefully be reassuring. So I started coming up with ideas to achieve this.

“It’s a privilege to be part of such a special time in people’s lives and in many ways, I am missing doing this so I suppose the lego idea was the next best thing in the circumstances!”

Stacey explained how her lego couple’s big day became a real family affair.

She said: “My children got involved helping to sprinkle the confetti, throwing the hat and even glowing the torch for the first dance. Even my husband had his fair share of input with the flame shot in the evening.

“It turned into a really fun, family activity which I was also very grateful for because all parents will know how much effort goes in to keeping your children entertained at the moment.

“We named the newly married couple, Mr and Mrs Roberts, which is my maiden name.”

Stacey said she also felt it was really important for small businesses such as hers to remain visible during the challenging, economic times.

She added: “I have been keen to fill my social media with positive and engaging posts and the lego slideshow had a particularly good reaction which gave me a great boost. People have been so supportive and encouraging to me too.

“I love my job and Mr and Mrs Roberts’ special day in my back garden was a fun reminder of all the lovely weddings I will be a part of in months to come.”

Go to https://staceyoliverphotography.co.uk to contact Stacey.