Deeside based food and drinks businesses take centre stage at international trade event

Two Deeside based businesses are amongst a host Welsh food and drink producers taking centre stage at one of the world’s largest trade events in Paris this week.

Deeside Industrial Estate-based Calbee and Deeside Cereals will join Government minister Lesley Griffiths and a delegation of eleven other leading Welsh companies from across the sector at the biennial Salon International de ’Alimentation (SIAL).

Lesley Griffiths, the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, will meet exhibitors and customers to discuss export opportunities.

Speaking during the SIAL event, which will see more than 7,000 companies from 109 countries networking and exhibiting their produce, the Cabinet Secretary said:

“Welsh food and drink businesses must grab the opportunity to meet with potential trade partners ahead of the uncertainty of Brexit and showcase their world renowned produce.”

The Welsh food and drinks exports for 2017 of £527.4million, representing a rise of 21.1%, and up £91.8million from 2016.

The value of exports of food and drink from Wales to the European Community also increasing by £47.6million between 2016 and 2017, representing a 13.2% rise.

Lesley Griffiths has urged Welsh businesses to use opportunities like SIAL to build relationships and showcase their produce to wider markets.

Lesley Griffiths said: