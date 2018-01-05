Deeside based builder steps in to help charity collect Christmas trees for recycling

Big-hearted builders Anwyl Construction have again stepped in to help a popular local charity recycle Christmas trees – and raise much-needed funds.

The Ewloe-based company have seconded two of their HGV drivers onto duty with St Kentigern’s Hospice to pick up real trees from people’s homes this weekend.

In return for an optional donation Dave Jones and Steve Colclough will work with Hospice volunteers on the collection service this Friday and Saturday, January 12 and 13.

Residents of Flintshire can simply register online and the prickly problem of surplus spruce will be taken care of.

This is the second year the innovative service has run and Lindsey Thomas from St Kentigern said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of a company like Anwyl, they have both the people and the equipment we need to make this scheme a success.

“The more resources we have, the more collections we can make. The money we raise through the service is so important to us as an organisation and allows us to continue to provide the much-needed care for those who need us and their families.”

Tom Anwyl, Director of The Construction Division at the Anwyl Group is equally pleased to be involved in the scheme again and said: “The Anwyl Group are thrilled to be a part of this great initiative by the Hospice for a second year running.

“We understand the hard work the team at St Kentigern do all year round to raise the funds which are so vital for terminally ill people and their families.

“Providing two drivers and vehicles over the collection weekend is a great pleasure and it’s rewarding to know their days will be spent supporting a brilliant initiative.

“Working with local charities is something The Anwyl Group always tries to do whenever we can, in any way that we can.”

To book your tree collection and pledge your donation, head to the following website https://www.charityxmastreecollection.com/

St Kentigern’s operates a Day Care Unit at St Asaph which provides care for up to ten patients daily, five days a week, while the In-Patient Unit, opened in December 2000 has eight beds providing 24 hour care throughout the year.

It costs over £1.4 million a year to run the Hospice, more than £3800 a day, and just 18 per cent comes from the Local Health Board, only enough to support the Hospice for 68 days.

St Kentigern’s relies upon on the generosity of the communities it serves in North East Wales to raise the additional £1.15 million it needs for the rest of the year.