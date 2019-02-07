Deeside based ACE Lifts opens southern office to meet growing demand

A Deeside based lift specialist has launched a southern office to meet growing customer demand.

ACE Lifts has opened a new base in Watford which will be used by four office-based staff, including new office manager Chloe Whitfield, and a southern engineering team of around 20.

The expansion follows a successful 12 months for ACE Lifts, which has its head office in Sandycroft.

Turnover rose to £5million in the year to the end of November – an increase of around 70% on two years earlier.

The 30-year-old family business has also increased its headcount to 66 with 16 new employees joining during the same period.

ACE Lifts provides the complete lift service from installation and refurbishment to ongoing maintenance and repairs.

It is responsible for maintaining over 1200 lifts in England, Wales and Scotland, ranging from large corporates to SMES.

Exciting news for ACE Lifts today. We’ve collected the keys for our new offices. Don’t they look swanky… #FridayFeeling #lift pic.twitter.com/1xWsXnhuc5 — Susan Burns (@susanburnsHR) February 1, 2019

It has also recently launched an internet-enabled lift monitoring system, called i-COM, aimed at improving the reliability of customer lifts.

Charles Salter, Managing Director of ACE Lifts, said: “The opening of the new office in Watford will enable us to provide an enhanced service to customers in London and other parts of southern England.

“It will also give our sales team a base to meet new clients and our engineers an office to meet up to discuss customer requirements.

“We are continually investing in our business whether it is recruiting great new people, buying the best equipment, opening new offices or innovating new products and services.

“Our recently launched i-COM system is an example of this commitment to innovation, taking our customer service to a whole new level.”

The i-COM dashboard brings everything together in one place including maintenance reports, insurance documents, commissioning certificates, manuals and technical drawings.

It means customers have real-time information regarding when a lift needs servicing and enables some faults to be fixed remotely without the need for an engineer call-out, providing an additional environmental benefit.

[Pictured left to right: – Laurel Mulhern, Sales and Marketing Director – Charles Salter, Managing Director – Joanne Roberts HR Director]