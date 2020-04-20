Daily lessons for pupils in Wales start today on BBC Bitesize Daily Lessons

On the day that the school term was due to restart, BBC Cymru Wales’ educational offering has today (Monday April 20) shifted up a gear as it publishes daily lessons for schoolchildren in Wales from age 3-14.

From today, lessons for pupils in Wales will be published through the new Bitesize Daily Lessons service on bbc.co.uk/bitesize. The first set of lessons will focus on the three core subjects – English, Welsh and Mathematics for Primary and Secondary learners – as well as some occasional additional lessons on various subjects.

The pool of educational content available will grow as more and more lessons are added daily, and content specific to Wales will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Lessons will be delivered through a mixture of video, animations, activities and games, to help children continue their learning whilst they’re not able to go to school.

In addition to the content which is specifically designed for Wales, learners in Wales will also be able to benefit from a wealth of Bitesize Daily content which is designed to meet the curricular needs of learners from foundation phase to year ten in every part of the UK. These lessons will include short clips from teachers explaining key educational concepts, animations, content from educational partners as well as interactive activities to challenge learners.

Nia M Davies, Head of Education productions in BBC Wales said:

“Our new Education service will support pupils and parents in the continuation of their learning over the next 14 weeks. During the first week, we will be focusing our efforts on providing support for Mathematics, English and Welsh as core subjects. As the service grows substantially from one week to another, we will be introducing new lessons across the curriculum through the medium of English and Welsh.

“Some of our lessons will offer support to non Welsh speaking parents and their children to help with the continuation of their Welsh medium education and to ease the transition back into school life. We work closely with teachers and educational consultants on all of our Educational productions meaning that parents across Wales can be assured that BBC Bitesize will support and advance their children’s structured learning paths through entertaining and playful content. We are delighted to be able to support children and parents in Wales during this time”.