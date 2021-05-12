Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th May 2021

Cymru Knievels to set off on a 1,070 mile charity ride across North Wales later this month

A group of “Evel Knievels” will embark on a five-day, 1,070 mile ride, the ‘Wrong Way Round’ Wales to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A motorcycle event like no other – all the entrants will be dressed as 1970s stunt legend Evel Knievel. The event has become well known in motorcycle circles over the past ten years and is the only UK event endorsed by the Knievel family of Butte Montana, who follow its progress each year on social media.

The group of approximately 30 Cymru Knievels will be starting from Wrexham on Thursday, 27 May. They will then follow the north Wales coast west and end the day with cape flapping laps at the Anglesey circuit.

Day two they will head south via Portmeirion Village and finish in Aberystwyth. Day three they will travel to Tenby then on Day four they will go from Tenby to Monmouth.

On the last day, Bank Holiday Monday, 31 May, they will head back up north, stopping off at Rhug Estate at approximately 3.30pm, before heading back to Wrexham to finish.

This is the first year the Cymru Knievels will have included a visit to the Rhug Estate.

Event organiser, Jason Lewis, said, “To mark the 10th year, for the first time since the event’s conception back in 2012, the ride has been titled ‘Wrong Way Round’ and will see the Cymru Knievels flapping our capes in an anti clockwise direction around Wales! Since 2012 Ride Cymru has raised over £135,000 for charity.

“Entrants raise sponsorship ahead of the event and then fund their own journey around Wales – dressed as Evel Knievel.

“Whilst the 2021 event cannot create any public gatherings please do give us a toot or a wave if we should pass you around the outer edges of Wales and we hope to see you at Rhug on Bank Holiday Monday.”

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, said, “We are delighted to be able to host the Cymru Knievels here at Rhug.

“This is exactly the sort of event we want to encourage at Rhug as it is well situated and the carpark space is perfect for welcoming large groups.

“We also have the Takeaway and shop for Cymru Knievel supporters to visit. As a supporter of local charitable events and charities it is a pleasure to be able to offer all the Ride Cymru participants a hot drink when they stop off with us on Bank Holiday Monday.

“It has been so quiet here during the lockdowns it brings a smile to my face to see visitors returning and events such as this taking place once again.”

The Ride Cymru event is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and people can donate here.



