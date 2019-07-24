News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Crew of Hawarden based police helicopter capture lightning strikes through night vision goggles

Published: Wednesday, Jul 24th, 2019
A huge thunderstorm struck much of the UK overnight as the heatwave continues.

Temperatures in Hawarden reached 30ºC on Tuesday, overnight they remained at an uncomfortable 24ºC before dropping to around 19ºC. 

Thunderstorms moved into southern and western areas late last night, a Met Office yellow severe weather warning was in play for most of Wales, England and Scotland until this morning. 

[Cumulative lightning strikes from last night’s storm mapped]

Nearly 40,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK during the storm.

North Wales was reported to be the wettest area in the Britain overnight, with 15mm of rain falling in just one hour.

The crew of Hawarden based police helicopter – NPAS Hawarden captured lightning strikes through their onboard night vision equipment has they headed back to base.

Tweeting a video one the crew stated  ‘Lightning storms through Night Vision Goggles on a speedy retreat back to base.’

[The National Police Air Service uses Fenn NG700 goggles which gives the crews enhanced night vision capability.]

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service respond to a house fire in Wrexham overnight caused by a lightning strike, and while there was lots of lightning activity locally there have been no reports of damage in the Flintshire area.

Here are some lightning strikes caught on camera locally. 

 

[Paul Evans]
 

You cn follow NPAS Hawarden on twitter here https://twitter.com/NPASHawarden

