COVID-19 relief efforts see Flintshire Local Voluntary Council partner with Warm Wales

Flintshire Local Voluntary Council has welcomed Warm Wales as a new partner in the COVID -19 relief efforts.

FLVC’s staff are taking hundreds of calls from Flintshire residents in need of help during these difficult times. In order to ensure a prompt response to this increased number of calls for non-emergency help, FLVC has partnered with Warm Wales in Flintshire to provide extra staff members to respond to calls.

Ann Woods, Chief Officer of FLVC said; “I am delighted to welcome Warm Wales as a partner in working to enable the residents of Flintshire to access help with shopping, prescriptions and other important support during this crisis.

Warm Wales has a great track record of helping those in need and their skills and expertise will complement the work of our dedicated Social Prescribing Team to ensure we are able to deal with enquiries promptly.”

Warm Wales is a Community Interest Company that normally supports individuals to reduce their energy bills and review their energy arrangements to provide homes with affordable warmth.

Joanna Seymour, Project Manager of the North Wales Team at Warm Wales said; “We are keen to help those in need during this time of national emergency and this partnership with FLVC means our staff can use their local knowledge to help residents get support with services they may need during the crisis.”

Warm Wales will link with FLVC’s Third Sector Co-ordinators, who are based in Flintshire’s Single Point of Access, to link individuals to community groups and volunteers to help them.

Millie Boswell, Third Sector Development Manager at FLVC said; “We must pay tribute to the amazing volunteers and community groups who are working so hard to ensure people in their communities have the support they need during the pandemic”.

Flintshire residents who need support are encouraged to ring the Single Point of Access on 03000 858 858.