Countess of Chester Hospital forking out extra £1,000 a day on energy bills after a generator broke

Countess bosses have been forking out an extra £1,000 a day on their energy bills after a generator broke down in March.

Simon Holden, chief finance officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Trust, told directors on Tuesday that costs had been ramped up since the hospital’s combined heat and power system first failed.

The generator is currently being repaired, and is expected to be returned to the hospital early next month – when the Countess’ energy bills should come back down.

Mr Holden said: “The hospital has its own energy generating system called the combined heat and power system.

“Due to capital shortfalls we had been keeping that generator limping along until finally it broke in March.

“We sent it away to be repaired, but while it is down it is costing us an extra £1,000 a day on increased energy costs.

“So we need our energy boiler repaired quickly, put back in, and that will stop that overspend. It is due to be back in early June – I ask every day.”

By: Stephen Topping – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).