Controversial plans for almost 100 new homes in village near Mold rejected amid widespread opposition

Controversial plans to build almost 100 new homes in a small village in Flintshire have been rejected amid widespread opposition.

A total of 184 letters of objection were submitted against proposals by Stewart Milne Homes to develop land in New Brighton, near Mold.

The company said it would help to address a shortage of housing land in the county.

However, residents raised concerns over the anticipated growth in population, as well as the risk of flooding and extra traffic.





Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer also recommended that members of the local authority’s planning committee should turn down the scheme for 92 houses off New Brighton Road.

In a report, Andrew Farrow said the development could cause a disturbance to great crested newts at the site, as well highlighting issues with a lack of play facilities.

Those views were backed by councillors, including the council’s cabinet member for planning and public protection Chris Bithell.

Speaking a virtual meeting held this afternoon (Wednesday, 28 October), the Mold East representative said: “The measures for dealing with the ecological impact of this development have not been submitted, certainly not to the satisfaction of Natural Resources Wales and our own ecologist.

“Without that, we couldn’t go forward with the acceptance of this particular application.

“Secondly, inadequate playing space has been included in the application to cater for the future needs of children living on this site.

“Last but not least, highways are concerned regarding the safety of children going to or from school from the site.

“On those grounds, I move the recommendation to refuse the application.”

A consultation report carried out by the firm in advance of submitting the plans revealed a number of concerns from within the local community.

In order to address them, the company said traffic calming measures would be introduced, whilst the floor level of the houses would be raised to prevent surface water flooding.

But 16 councillors voted in favour of refusing the application for the reasons outlined by officers, with only one abstention.

The decision was welcomed by members of the New Brighton Residents Group, although the firm has already lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate over how long the council took to come to a conclusion.

In a statement published after the meeting, they said: “We are very pleased the planning authority recommended refusal of the planning application, and that the planning committee have today also voted for refusal.

“The application generated literally hundreds of objections from the residents, and by coming together as a community to protect their village, have played a big part in achieving this result.

“The applicants have already appealed to the Welsh Government Planning Inspectorate, and we hope the inspectorate will confirm the decision made by the planning committee, and respect and support the New Brighton residents and surrounding villages.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).