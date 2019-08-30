News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Connah’s Quay: Two suspected drug dealers from Merseyside charged after Class A drugs seized

Published: Friday, Aug 30th, 2019
Two suspected drug dealers from Merseyside are set to appear in court after being arrested in Connah’s Quay with around £1000 worth of Class A drugs and cash on them.

The two men have been charged for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and have been and remanded in custody police have said. 

In an update on social media, a North Flintshire police team spokesperson said: 

“Two more males from the Merseyside area have been arrested for dealing Class A drugs and have a date with court today.”

Police hinted that drug wraps were found up his backside of a suspected dealer. 

“We won’t say where we found the drugs on the male as it’s a bit cheeky 🍑😷the spokesperson added.

 

It’s the second Class A drugs seizure by officers from North Flintshire police this week.

On Tuesday police raided a house in Flint and found several thousand pounds of drugs hidden in empty cans of lager.

Over a thousand pounds cash was also found at the property, a 28 year old man from the Merseyside was arrested.

Police executed a drugs warrant at an address in Flint on Tuesday and recovered several thousand pounds of Class A Drugs and over a thousand pounds cash.

Neighbourhood Sgt Steve Lloyd said:

“This shows that North Wales Police listen and act on intelligence that we receive. Gangs will often use and target those who are at their most vulnerable and exploit them in order to make money. We will continue to strive to make North Wales the safest place in the UK.”

If you have information about any suspected drug dealers or suspicious activity in your area, you can report it to police by calling the 101 number or reporting it via the force website follow this link.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use our non-traceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

