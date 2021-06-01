Connah’s Quay Nomads Ladies to enter ‘Tier 2 North’ following league restructure

Connah’s Quay Nomads Ladies Team will play in the newly formed Tier 2 North following the FAW’s recent restructure of the women’s domestic game.

The team will play alongside, Airbus UK, Bethel, Denbigh Town, Llandudno, Llanfair Town, Pwllheli and Wrexham

“This is the most exciting time for girls and ladies at the club.” Nomads Ladies team manager Jordan Parry said.

Jordan added: “The preparation for our long term vision for the ladies team, our team itself, staff and facilities are the best in the area, so to be leading this project is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

“The team have been put together and have been training since the return of football and looking at it, I am very excited for our first league game, because that’s the most important thing.”

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all staff, Secretary Jade Owens, Ste Boyes and Elise Hughes for all of the hard work going on behind the scenes with recruitment, organising fixtures and monitoring of players general wellbeing throughout the pandemic.”

“But most importantly my players – they have all bought in to the project, the professional environment, the desire to win and we all aim to challenge for the title when the season starts”

The Nomads CEO, Tom Houghton added: “We’re really delighted and proud that the club has been awarded a place in Tier 2 North for our Ladies 1st team for the 21/22 season.”

“It’s testament to a lot of hard work that has been put in by Jade, Jordan and Jay along with our other coaches who are supporting the ladies team.”

“We are really looking to build on a successful 19/20 season where we finished unbeaten in the league and in the Welsh Cup Semi Final, which we were unfortunately, unable to play due to the pandemic.”

“Our aim is to really kick on now and earn promotion into the newly structured Ladies Tier 1 in the coming season.”